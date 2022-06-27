Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate has bought The Summit, a two-building office park near downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Boston investor acquired the eight-story property, with more than 240,000 square feet, from Pennybacker Capital of...
Dallas Morning News Crescent Real Estate is offering for sale McKinney & Olive, a 536,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood JLL has been tapped to market the 20-story property, which was built in 2016 It cost $225...
Multi-Housing News A venture of MRP Realty and Barings has lined up $694 million of financing for the third phase of the Washington Gateway mixed-use complex in Washington, DC Santander Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by Eastdil Secured...
Dallas Morning News Construction Specialties Platform Holdings has agreed to lease 153,150 square feet of industrial space at 2340 Interstate 35 West Service Road in Denton, Texas ML Realty Partners is the...
Dallas Morning News Westmount Realty Capital has sold Highland Bluffs, a 357-unit apartment property in Dallas An unidentified investor acquired the property, at 1615 John West Road, which consists of 28 three-story buildings with a mix of one- and...
Dallas Morning News MC Cos has bought the 238-unit Briarcrest Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Briarcrest, at 1330 MacArthur Drive, was built in 1983 and has two-bedroom units...
Commercial Property Executive An affiliate of Lincoln Property Co will break ground soon for I-10 International, a four-building industrial property with 986,600 square feet in Tucson, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the $260 million project...
PCCP LLC has provided $508 million of mortgage financing for the construction of Henley Place, a 178-unit apartment building in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Milwaukie, Ore The six-story building is being developed by Pahlisch Commercial of Bend,...
Parkview Financial has provided $225 million of financing against the 140,000-square-foot office building at 2225 3rd Ave North in Birmingham, Ala The loan is designed to allow the property’s owner, EPT Holdings LLC, an investor group...