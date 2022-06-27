Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Ground is breaking this fall on Prose New Braunfels, a 378-unit apartment property in New Braunfels, Texas Alliance Residential Co of Scottsdale, Ariz, is developing the 14-building project on a 35-acre at 216 South...
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate has bought The Summit, a two-building office park near downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Boston investor acquired the eight-story property, with more than 240,000 square feet, from Pennybacker Capital of...
Dallas Morning News Construction Specialties Platform Holdings has agreed to lease 153,150 square feet of industrial space at 2340 Interstate 35 West Service Road in Denton, Texas ML Realty Partners is the...
Dallas Morning News Westmount Realty Capital has sold Highland Bluffs, a 357-unit apartment property in Dallas An unidentified investor acquired the property, at 1615 John West Road, which consists of 28 three-story buildings with a mix of one- and...
Dallas Morning News MC Cos has bought the 238-unit Briarcrest Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Briarcrest, at 1330 MacArthur Drive, was built in 1983 and has two-bedroom units...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $231 million CMBS loan against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, a pair of office buildings with 923,277 square feet in midtown Manhattan wasn’t paid off when it matured earlier this month A $126 million...
Commercial Observer Rosewood Realty Group is marketing for sale a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bidding on the property, which was thrown into bankruptcy in...
Dallas Morning News SPI Advisory LLC has sold the 274-unit Mark at Midtown Park apartment property in Dallas The local private equity firm sold the property to CVG Properties, a Scottsdale, Ariz, investment company The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Business Journal A groundbreaking is scheduled for September on Blazing Trails, a three-building industrial project in Fort Worth, Texas USAA Real Estate is developing the property, with more than 580,000 square feet, at Mark IV Parkway and...