Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Associates has backed out of its agreement to buy the Union Bank Plaza office building in Los Angeles for $165 million The Long Beach, Calif, investment manager had struck a deal to buy the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $415 million of financing against 3 Times Square, an 850,000-square-foot office property in midtown Manhattan The group includes Bank of America...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Childress Klein and The Springs Co has sold Kingsley Park VII, a 58,937-square-foot office building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Fort Mill, SC, for $1665 million, or about $28251/sf Waitt Co of Omaha, Neb,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Lurin has paid more than $132 million, or about $191,582/unit, for the Cove on the Bay apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Dallas investment firm bought the 689-unit property from Gamma Real Estate, which had purchased it...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Colliers’ Florida Multifamily Team has negotiated the sale of the newly built Solle, a 47-unit apartment property in Sarasota, Fla, for $2335 million, or about $496,809/unit The buyer and seller were not identified...
Charlotte Business Journal Edgewater Ventures and Stockbridge Capital Group have paid $135 million, or about $8832/sf, for a 152,852-square-foot industrial building in Charlotte, NC The Boy Scouts of America sold the property, at 2109 Westinghouse...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rockpoint Group has sold 1221 Brickell, a 656,821-square-foot office building in Miami for $2865 million, or about $43619/sf A company managed by Randall Davis of Palm Beach, Fla, was the buyer The...
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate has bought The Summit, a two-building office park near downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Boston investor acquired the eight-story property, with more than 240,000 square feet, from Pennybacker Capital of...
Multi-Housing News Lloyd Jones has purchased the 113-unit Hamilton Heights seniors-housing property in West Hartford, Conn Peregrine Senior Living sold the property, on a 10-acre site at 1 Hamilton Heights Drive, for an undisclosed price Lloyd, of...