ACRE, formerly known as Asia Capital Real Estate, has provided $435 million of financing to fund Peak Capital Partners’ $625 million, or $416,667/unit, purchase of the 150-unit Connect at First Creek in Denver The loan, arranged by KeyBank...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Lurin has paid more than $132 million, or about $191,582/unit, for the Cove on the Bay apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Dallas investment firm bought the 689-unit property from Gamma Real Estate, which had purchased it...
Multi-Housing News A venture of MRP Realty and Barings has lined up $694 million of financing for the third phase of the Washington Gateway mixed-use complex in Washington, DC Santander Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by Eastdil Secured...
The Real Deal Innovo Property Group, which late last year had struck a deal to buy the 864,303-square-foot office building at 452 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan, hasn’t completed its purchase and lost its $35 million deposit Innovo was to have...
PCCP LLC has provided $508 million of mortgage financing for the construction of Henley Place, a 178-unit apartment building in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Milwaukie, Ore The six-story building is being developed by Pahlisch Commercial of Bend,...
Parkview Financial has provided $225 million of financing against the 140,000-square-foot office building at 2225 3rd Ave North in Birmingham, Ala The loan is designed to allow the property’s owner, EPT Holdings LLC, an investor group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $65 million of mortgage financing against Skyline Lofts, a 332-unit apartment property in Phoenix The 10-year loan, which amortizes on a 30-year schedule,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $231 million CMBS loan against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, a pair of office buildings with 923,277 square feet in midtown Manhattan wasn’t paid off when it matured earlier this month A $126 million...
Pyramid Cos has negotiated a five-year extension of the $430 million CMBS financing against its Destiny USA shopping center in Syracuse, NY The financing, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust, 2014-DSTY, was facing...