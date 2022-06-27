Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Childress Klein and The Springs Co has sold Kingsley Park VII, a 58,937-square-foot office building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Fort Mill, SC, for $1665 million, or about $28251/sf Waitt Co of Omaha, Neb,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Lurin has paid more than $132 million, or about $191,582/unit, for the Cove on the Bay apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Dallas investment firm bought the 689-unit property from Gamma Real Estate, which had purchased it...
Charlotte Business Journal Edgewater Ventures and Stockbridge Capital Group have paid $135 million, or about $8832/sf, for a 152,852-square-foot industrial building in Charlotte, NC The Boy Scouts of America sold the property, at 2109 Westinghouse...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rockpoint Group has sold 1221 Brickell, a 656,821-square-foot office building in Miami for $2865 million, or about $43619/sf A company managed by Randall Davis of Palm Beach, Fla, was the buyer The...
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate has bought The Summit, a two-building office park near downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Boston investor acquired the eight-story property, with more than 240,000 square feet, from Pennybacker Capital of...
Multi-Housing News Lloyd Jones has purchased the 113-unit Hamilton Heights seniors-housing property in West Hartford, Conn Peregrine Senior Living sold the property, on a 10-acre site at 1 Hamilton Heights Drive, for an undisclosed price Lloyd, of...
ROI-NJcom Inspired Healthcare Capital has purchased the 195-unit Homestead at Hamilton seniors-housing property in Hamilton Township, NJ, for $975 million, or $500,000/unit The Scottsdale, Ariz, investment manager bought the property, which sits on...
Dallas Morning News Westmount Realty Capital has sold Highland Bluffs, a 357-unit apartment property in Dallas An unidentified investor acquired the property, at 1615 John West Road, which consists of 28 three-story buildings with a mix of one- and...
Dallas Morning News MC Cos has bought the 238-unit Briarcrest Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Briarcrest, at 1330 MacArthur Drive, was built in 1983 and has two-bedroom units...