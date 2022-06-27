Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Childress Klein and The Springs Co has sold Kingsley Park VII, a 58,937-square-foot office building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Fort Mill, SC, for $1665 million, or about $28251/sf Waitt Co of Omaha, Neb,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Colliers’ Florida Multifamily Team has negotiated the sale of the newly built Solle, a 47-unit apartment property in Sarasota, Fla, for $2335 million, or about $496,809/unit The buyer and seller were not identified...
Charlotte Business Journal Edgewater Ventures and Stockbridge Capital Group have paid $135 million, or about $8832/sf, for a 152,852-square-foot industrial building in Charlotte, NC The Boy Scouts of America sold the property, at 2109 Westinghouse...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rockpoint Group has sold 1221 Brickell, a 656,821-square-foot office building in Miami for $2865 million, or about $43619/sf A company managed by Randall Davis of Palm Beach, Fla, was the buyer The...
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate has bought The Summit, a two-building office park near downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Boston investor acquired the eight-story property, with more than 240,000 square feet, from Pennybacker Capital of...
Multi-Housing News Lloyd Jones has purchased the 113-unit Hamilton Heights seniors-housing property in West Hartford, Conn Peregrine Senior Living sold the property, on a 10-acre site at 1 Hamilton Heights Drive, for an undisclosed price Lloyd, of...
ROI-NJcom Inspired Healthcare Capital has purchased the 195-unit Homestead at Hamilton seniors-housing property in Hamilton Township, NJ, for $975 million, or $500,000/unit The Scottsdale, Ariz, investment manager bought the property, which sits on...
Multi-Housing News A venture of MRP Realty and Barings has lined up $694 million of financing for the third phase of the Washington Gateway mixed-use complex in Washington, DC Santander Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by Eastdil Secured...
Dallas Morning News Westmount Realty Capital has sold Highland Bluffs, a 357-unit apartment property in Dallas An unidentified investor acquired the property, at 1615 John West Road, which consists of 28 three-story buildings with a mix of one- and...