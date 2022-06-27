Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Lurin has paid more than $132 million, or about $191,582/unit, for the Cove on the Bay apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Dallas investment firm bought the 689-unit property from Gamma Real Estate, which had purchased it...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground is breaking this fall on Prose New Braunfels, a 378-unit apartment property in New Braunfels, Texas Alliance Residential Co of Scottsdale, Ariz, is developing the 14-building project on a 35-acre at 216 South...
ROI-NJcom Inspired Healthcare Capital has purchased the 195-unit Homestead at Hamilton seniors-housing property in Hamilton Township, NJ, for $975 million, or $500,000/unit The Scottsdale, Ariz, investment manager bought the property, which sits on...
The Real Deal Innovo Property Group, which late last year had struck a deal to buy the 864,303-square-foot office building at 452 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan, hasn’t completed its purchase and lost its $35 million deposit Innovo was to have...
Commercial Property Executive An affiliate of Lincoln Property Co will break ground soon for I-10 International, a four-building industrial property with 986,600 square feet in Tucson, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the $260 million project...
PCCP LLC has provided $508 million of mortgage financing for the construction of Henley Place, a 178-unit apartment building in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Milwaukie, Ore The six-story building is being developed by Pahlisch Commercial of Bend,...
Parkview Financial has provided $225 million of financing against the 140,000-square-foot office building at 2225 3rd Ave North in Birmingham, Ala The loan is designed to allow the property’s owner, EPT Holdings LLC, an investor group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $65 million of mortgage financing against Skyline Lofts, a 332-unit apartment property in Phoenix The 10-year loan, which amortizes on a 30-year schedule,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $231 million CMBS loan against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, a pair of office buildings with 923,277 square feet in midtown Manhattan wasn’t paid off when it matured earlier this month A $126 million...