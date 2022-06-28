Log In or Subscribe to read more
DB Capital Management has paid $2455 million, or $164,765/unit, for Gardens on Paris, a 149-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Playa Vista, Calif, investment manager, which has about $500 million of assets under management, bought the...
Austin Business Journal JCI Residential LLC is building a 100-unit apartment project at 6416 North Lamar Blvd in Austin, Texas It’s not known when construction will start The project is being built behind a former Threadgill’s...
Houston Business Journal Cheniere Energy Inc has agreed to lease 151,490 square feet of office space at Texas Tower, a 47-story office building that opened recently in downtown Houston The liquified natural gas company will occupy floors 12 through...
Austin Business Journal Work is expected to start soon on the second phase of the Whisper 35 industrial property in San Marcos, Texas The latest phase calls for three buildings totaling 314,938 sf Completion is expected by the third quarter of 2023...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of TTI Capital has lined up $7529 million of financing for its purchase of The Travis, a 345-unit apartment property in suburban Dallas Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit arranged the...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has acquired the 175-room Cambria Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The Grapevine, Texas, company bought the property, at 2104 East State Highway 114, from an unidentified seller The purchase price also...
FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $2055 million, or $79040/sf, for 555 Aviation Blvd, a creative-office property with 260,000 square feet in the Los Angeles suburb of El Segundo, Calif The Philadelphia mortgage REIT bought the...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of American Realty Advisors has paid $1013 million, or about $380,827/unit, for the 266-unit Addison Lake Bryan apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles investor purchased the four-story complex from...
South Florida Business Journal Bayside Office Center LLC has bought The Crossroads, a 34,901-square-foot retail building in Miami for $185 million, or about $53007/sf The Sunrise, Fla, company acquired the property from the estate of Louis M Jepeway...