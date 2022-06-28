Log In or Subscribe to read more
DB Capital Management has paid $2455 million, or $164,765/unit, for Gardens on Paris, a 149-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Playa Vista, Calif, investment manager, which has about $500 million of assets under management, bought the...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has acquired the 175-room Cambria Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The Grapevine, Texas, company bought the property, at 2104 East State Highway 114, from an unidentified seller The purchase price also...
Dallas Morning News BentallGreenOak has bought three industrial buildings with more than 1 million square feet near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport It acquired the warehouse and distribution buildings from a venture of Perot Development...
South Florida Business Journal Bachow Ventures is buying a 06-acre development site in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for a planned 47-story apartment building The local developer is buying the site, at 11 North Andrews Ave, from Jeansusan Inc of...
Charlotte Business Journal Fortius Capital Partners is converting a former minor league baseball stadium in Kannapolis, NC, into an industrial property The Concord, NC, developer is starting work next month on the 700,000-square-foot property, which...
Orlando Business Journal A 178-unit apartment project with a 2,000-square-foot retail component has been proposed for Apopka, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The project is being planned for a pair of development sites separated by...
FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $2055 million, or $79040/sf, for 555 Aviation Blvd, a creative-office property with 260,000 square feet in the Los Angeles suburb of El Segundo, Calif The Philadelphia mortgage REIT bought the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Interlock, a 305,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s West Midtown area, has been brought to the sales market SJC Ventures owns the property, which is expected to sell for $2135 million, or $700/sf...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of American Realty Advisors has paid $1013 million, or about $380,827/unit, for the 266-unit Addison Lake Bryan apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles investor purchased the four-story complex from...
South Florida Business Journal Bayside Office Center LLC has bought The Crossroads, a 34,901-square-foot retail building in Miami for $185 million, or about $53007/sf The Sunrise, Fla, company acquired the property from the estate of Louis M Jepeway...