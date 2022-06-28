Log In or Subscribe to read more
CarVal Investors, which last year originated $11 billion of loans, is hoping to fund a similar amount this year, despite the headwinds it and other alternative lenders are facing But the lender, like others, is facing some substantial challenges,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Asland Capital Partners and Pembroke Residential Holdings has lined up $100 million of financing, from a mix of low-income housing tax credits and state-issued housing bonds, for the...
DB Capital Management has paid $2455 million, or $164,765/unit, for Gardens on Paris, a 149-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Playa Vista, Calif, investment manager, which has about $500 million of assets under management, bought the...
Austin Business Journal JCI Residential LLC is building a 100-unit apartment project at 6416 North Lamar Blvd in Austin, Texas It’s not known when construction will start The project is being built behind a former Threadgill’s...
Houston Business Journal Cheniere Energy Inc has agreed to lease 151,490 square feet of office space at Texas Tower, a 47-story office building that opened recently in downtown Houston The liquified natural gas company will occupy floors 12 through...
Austin Business Journal Work is expected to start soon on the second phase of the Whisper 35 industrial property in San Marcos, Texas The latest phase calls for three buildings totaling 314,938 sf Completion is expected by the third quarter of 2023...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has acquired the 175-room Cambria Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The Grapevine, Texas, company bought the property, at 2104 East State Highway 114, from an unidentified seller The purchase price also...
Dallas Morning News BentallGreenOak has bought three industrial buildings with more than 1 million square feet near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport It acquired the warehouse and distribution buildings from a venture of Perot Development...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $40 million of financing against the 113-unit LL Hawkins Apartments and the neighboring Slabtown Marketplace in Portland, Ore The five-year loan with a fixed coupon was arranged by CBRE The property, at 1515 NW 21st...