Log In or Subscribe to read more
CarVal Investors, which last year originated $11 billion of loans, is hoping to fund a similar amount this year, despite the headwinds it and other alternative lenders are facing But the lender, like others, is facing some substantial challenges,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Asland Capital Partners and Pembroke Residential Holdings has lined up $100 million of financing, from a mix of low-income housing tax credits and state-issued housing bonds, for the...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of TTI Capital has lined up $7529 million of financing for its purchase of The Travis, a 345-unit apartment property in suburban Dallas Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit arranged the...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has acquired the 175-room Cambria Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The Grapevine, Texas, company bought the property, at 2104 East State Highway 114, from an unidentified seller The purchase price also...
Dallas Morning News BentallGreenOak has bought three industrial buildings with more than 1 million square feet near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport It acquired the warehouse and distribution buildings from a venture of Perot Development...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $40 million of financing against the 113-unit LL Hawkins Apartments and the neighboring Slabtown Marketplace in Portland, Ore The five-year loan with a fixed coupon was arranged by CBRE The property, at 1515 NW 21st...
FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $2055 million, or $79040/sf, for 555 Aviation Blvd, a creative-office property with 260,000 square feet in the Los Angeles suburb of El Segundo, Calif The Philadelphia mortgage REIT bought the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Interlock, a 305,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s West Midtown area, has been brought to the sales market SJC Ventures owns the property, which is expected to sell for $2135 million, or $700/sf...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of American Realty Advisors has paid $1013 million, or about $380,827/unit, for the 266-unit Addison Lake Bryan apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles investor purchased the four-story complex from...