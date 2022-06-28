Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal JCI Residential LLC is building a 100-unit apartment project at 6416 North Lamar Blvd in Austin, Texas It’s not known when construction will start The project is being built behind a former Threadgill’s...
Austin Business Journal Work is expected to start soon on the second phase of the Whisper 35 industrial property in San Marcos, Texas The latest phase calls for three buildings totaling 314,938 sf Completion is expected by the third quarter of 2023...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of TTI Capital has lined up $7529 million of financing for its purchase of The Travis, a 345-unit apartment property in suburban Dallas Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit arranged the...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has acquired the 175-room Cambria Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The Grapevine, Texas, company bought the property, at 2104 East State Highway 114, from an unidentified seller The purchase price also...
Dallas Morning News BentallGreenOak has bought three industrial buildings with more than 1 million square feet near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport It acquired the warehouse and distribution buildings from a venture of Perot Development...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground is breaking this fall on Prose New Braunfels, a 378-unit apartment property in New Braunfels, Texas Alliance Residential Co of Scottsdale, Ariz, is developing the 14-building project on a 35-acre at 216 South...
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate has bought The Summit, a two-building office park near downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Boston investor acquired the eight-story property, with more than 240,000 square feet, from Pennybacker Capital of...
Dallas Morning News Crescent Real Estate is offering for sale McKinney & Olive, a 536,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood JLL has been tapped to market the 20-story property, which was built in 2016 It cost $225...
Dallas Morning News Construction Specialties Platform Holdings has agreed to lease 153,150 square feet of industrial space at 2340 Interstate 35 West Service Road in Denton, Texas ML Realty Partners is the...