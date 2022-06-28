Log In or Subscribe to read more
DB Capital Management has paid $2455 million, or $164,765/unit, for Gardens on Paris, a 149-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Playa Vista, Calif, investment manager, which has about $500 million of assets under management, bought the...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has acquired the 175-room Cambria Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The Grapevine, Texas, company bought the property, at 2104 East State Highway 114, from an unidentified seller The purchase price also...
Dallas Morning News BentallGreenOak has bought three industrial buildings with more than 1 million square feet near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport It acquired the warehouse and distribution buildings from a venture of Perot Development...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of American Realty Advisors has paid $1013 million, or about $380,827/unit, for the 266-unit Addison Lake Bryan apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles investor purchased the four-story complex from...
South Florida Business Journal Bayside Office Center LLC has bought The Crossroads, a 34,901-square-foot retail building in Miami for $185 million, or about $53007/sf The Sunrise, Fla, company acquired the property from the estate of Louis M Jepeway...
South Florida Business Journal CDS International Holdings has bought the 54,765-square-foot office building that’s fully leased to Bank of America in Delray Beach, Fla, for $25 million, or about $45650/sf An affiliate of Cole Real Estate...
ACRE, formerly known as Asia Capital Real Estate, has provided $435 million of financing to fund Peak Capital Partners’ $625 million, or $416,667/unit, purchase of the 150-unit Connect at First Creek in Denver The loan, arranged by KeyBank...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Associates has backed out of its agreement to buy the Union Bank Plaza office building in Los Angeles for $165 million The Long Beach, Calif, investment manager had struck a deal to buy the...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Childress Klein and The Springs Co has sold Kingsley Park VII, a 58,937-square-foot office building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Fort Mill, SC, for $1665 million, or about $28251/sf Waitt Co of Omaha, Neb,...