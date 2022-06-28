Log In or Subscribe to read more
CarVal Investors, which last year originated $11 billion of loans, is hoping to fund a similar amount this year, despite the headwinds it and other alternative lenders are facing But the lender, like others, is facing some substantial challenges,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Asland Capital Partners and Pembroke Residential Holdings has lined up $100 million of financing, from a mix of low-income housing tax credits and state-issued housing bonds, for the...
DB Capital Management has paid $2455 million, or $164,765/unit, for Gardens on Paris, a 149-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Playa Vista, Calif, investment manager, which has about $500 million of assets under management, bought the...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of TTI Capital has lined up $7529 million of financing for its purchase of The Travis, a 345-unit apartment property in suburban Dallas Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit arranged the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Interlock, a 305,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s West Midtown area, has been brought to the sales market SJC Ventures owns the property, which is expected to sell for $2135 million, or $700/sf...
ACRE, formerly known as Asia Capital Real Estate, has provided $435 million of financing to fund Peak Capital Partners’ $625 million, or $416,667/unit, purchase of the 150-unit Connect at First Creek in Denver The loan, arranged by KeyBank...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $415 million of financing against 3 Times Square, an 850,000-square-foot office property in midtown Manhattan The group includes Bank of America...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Lurin has paid more than $132 million, or about $191,582/unit, for the Cove on the Bay apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Dallas investment firm bought the 689-unit property from Gamma Real Estate, which had purchased it...
Multi-Housing News A venture of MRP Realty and Barings has lined up $694 million of financing for the third phase of the Washington Gateway mixed-use complex in Washington, DC Santander Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by Eastdil Secured...