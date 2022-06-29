Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture of Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC has bought the 99-unit Grand Adams apartment property in Hoboken, NJ, for $567 million, or $572,727/unit JLL Capital Markets arranged PCCP’s equity investment in the deal...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Interlock, a 305,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s West Midtown area, has been brought to the sales market SJC Ventures owns the property, which is expected to sell for $2135 million, or $700/sf...
Dallas Morning News Crescent Real Estate is offering for sale McKinney & Olive, a 536,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood JLL has been tapped to market the 20-story property, which was built in 2016 It cost $225...
Multi-Housing News Lloyd Jones has purchased the 113-unit Hamilton Heights seniors-housing property in West Hartford, Conn Peregrine Senior Living sold the property, on a 10-acre site at 1 Hamilton Heights Drive, for an undisclosed price Lloyd, of...
The Real Deal Innovo Property Group, which late last year had struck a deal to buy the 864,303-square-foot office building at 452 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan, hasn’t completed its purchase and lost its $35 million deposit Innovo was to have...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $231 million CMBS loan against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, a pair of office buildings with 923,277 square feet in midtown Manhattan wasn’t paid off when it matured earlier this month A $126 million...
Crain’s New York Business Brooklyn, NY, investor Mendel Kaff has purchased two apartment buildings with 555 units in The Bronx, NY, for $169 million Kaff bought the properties from Lineage Properties of New York His Honeywell Towers LLC paid $105...
REBusiness Online Kushner Cos has broken ground for One Journal Square, a mixed-use property in Jersey City, NJ, that will have 1,723 apartment units and 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space next to a PATH commuter transit station...
Commercial Observer Rosewood Realty Group is marketing for sale a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bidding on the property, which was thrown into bankruptcy in...