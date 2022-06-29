Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Newgard Development Group has lined up $170 million of construction financing for the Lofty condominium project in Miami Work is expected to start soon on the property, which will be built on 162 acres...
REBusiness Online EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $963 million, or $563,157/unit, for the Graphic Lofts, a 171-unit apartment complex in the Sullivan Square section of Charlestown, Mass The Denver investment manager bought the property from...
Dallas Morning News Archway Properties has started construction on the Royal 114 industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Houston developer is building the four-building property, with more than 429,000 square feet, along State...
The Real Deal A venture of Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC has bought the 99-unit Grand Adams apartment property in Hoboken, NJ, for $567 million, or $572,727/unit JLL Capital Markets arranged PCCP’s equity investment in the deal...
The Real Deal A venture of Nelson Management, JPMorgan Asset Management and L+M Development Partners is offering for sale the Lafayette Boynton and Promenade Nelson apartment complexes, with a total of 1,290 units in the Bronx, NY Eastdil Secured...
Austin Business Journal JCI Residential LLC is building a 100-unit apartment project at 6416 North Lamar Blvd in Austin, Texas It’s not known when construction will start The project is being built behind a former Threadgill’s...
Austin Business Journal Work is expected to start soon on the second phase of the Whisper 35 industrial property in San Marcos, Texas The latest phase calls for three buildings totaling 314,938 sf Completion is expected by the third quarter of 2023...
South Florida Business Journal Bachow Ventures is buying a 06-acre development site in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for a planned 47-story apartment building The local developer is buying the site, at 11 North Andrews Ave, from Jeansusan Inc of...
Charlotte Business Journal Fortius Capital Partners is converting a former minor league baseball stadium in Kannapolis, NC, into an industrial property The Concord, NC, developer is starting work next month on the 700,000-square-foot property, which...