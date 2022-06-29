Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has bought the 180-unit Remington Ranch apartment property in San Antonio The Los Angeles private real estate company plans to invest $26 million on renovations to the three-story property, at...
Pennsylvania REIT has sold its 25 percent stake in Gloucester Premium Outlets, a 376,967-square-foot outlet center in the Philadelphia suburb of Blackwood, NJ The Philadelphia company received a total of $354 million for its stake, valuing the...
The Real Deal A venture of Nelson Management, JPMorgan Asset Management and L+M Development Partners is offering for sale the Lafayette Boynton and Promenade Nelson apartment complexes, with a total of 1,290 units in the Bronx, NY Eastdil Secured...
An affiliate of Hampshire Properties has purchased the 276-unit Mansion at Bala apartment property in Philadelphia The Brooklyn, NY, affiliate, Rose Valley Capital, bought the 12-year-old property from Winther Investment Inc of Houston It funded the...
DB Capital Management has paid $2455 million, or $164,765/unit, for Gardens on Paris, a 149-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Playa Vista, Calif, investment manager, which has about $500 million of assets under management, bought the...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has acquired the 175-room Cambria Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The Grapevine, Texas, company bought the property, at 2104 East State Highway 114, from an unidentified seller The purchase price also...
Dallas Morning News BentallGreenOak has bought three industrial buildings with more than 1 million square feet near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport It acquired the warehouse and distribution buildings from a venture of Perot Development...
FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $2055 million, or $79040/sf, for 555 Aviation Blvd, a creative-office property with 260,000 square feet in the Los Angeles suburb of El Segundo, Calif The Philadelphia mortgage REIT bought the...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of American Realty Advisors has paid $1013 million, or about $380,827/unit, for the 266-unit Addison Lake Bryan apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles investor purchased the four-story complex from...