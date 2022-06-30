Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Two Kings Real Estate has bought the 226-room Holiday Inn Hotel in the Chelsea section of Manhattan for $803 million, or $335,309/room Watermark Lodging Trust sold the property, at 125 West 36th St, which has been struggling...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $69 million of mortgage financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 255-unit Ascent apartment property in the Denver suburb of Westminster, Colo The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBL & Associates Properties Inc has offered to purchase, at a discount, the two loans totaling $1121 million against its Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Ky, and Southpark Mall in suburban Richmond, Va The...
SL Green Realty Corp has partnered with a group of institutional investors from South Korea and Israel on its $445 million, or $1,320/sf, purchase of the 337,000-square-foot office building at 450 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan The group funded its...
An affiliate of Hampshire Properties has purchased the 276-unit Mansion at Bala apartment property in Philadelphia The Brooklyn, NY, affiliate, Rose Valley Capital, bought the 12-year-old property from Winther Investment Inc of Houston It funded the...
CarVal Investors, which last year originated $11 billion of loans, is hoping to fund a similar amount this year, despite the headwinds it and other alternative lenders are facing But the lender, like others, is facing some substantial challenges,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Asland Capital Partners and Pembroke Residential Holdings has lined up $100 million of financing, from a mix of low-income housing tax credits and state-issued housing bonds, for the...
DB Capital Management has paid $2455 million, or $164,765/unit, for Gardens on Paris, a 149-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Playa Vista, Calif, investment manager, which has about $500 million of assets under management, bought the...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of TTI Capital has lined up $7529 million of financing for its purchase of The Travis, a 345-unit apartment property in suburban Dallas Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit arranged the...