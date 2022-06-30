Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal H-E-B has unveiled plans to add 325,000 square feet of space to its Temple, Texas, distribution center The San Antonio grocery store chain wants to build an automated frozen distribution line that will create more than 100...
Dallas Morning News Ashland Greene Capital has bought a portfolio of three Dallas-Fort Worth area apartment properties with a total of 935 units The seller and sales price were not disclosed The properties are: Avenida Crossing, with 464 units at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Newgard Development Group has lined up $170 million of construction financing for the Lofty condominium project in Miami Work is expected to start soon on the property, which will be built on 162 acres...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Builders has proposed developing a 114-unit apartment complex in Hialeah, Fla The project has been proposed for a 203-acre development site, at 1001 SE 11th St, about two blocks from a Metrorail station Plans...
Dallas Morning News Archway Properties has started construction on the Royal 114 industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Houston developer is building the four-building property, with more than 429,000 square feet, along State...
San Antonio Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has bought the 180-unit Remington Ranch apartment property in San Antonio The Los Angeles private real estate company plans to invest $26 million on renovations to the three-story property, at...
Austin Business Journal JCI Residential LLC is building a 100-unit apartment project at 6416 North Lamar Blvd in Austin, Texas It’s not known when construction will start The project is being built behind a former Threadgill’s...
Houston Business Journal Cheniere Energy Inc has agreed to lease 151,490 square feet of office space at Texas Tower, a 47-story office building that opened recently in downtown Houston The liquified natural gas company will occupy floors 12 through...
Austin Business Journal Work is expected to start soon on the second phase of the Whisper 35 industrial property in San Marcos, Texas The latest phase calls for three buildings totaling 314,938 sf Completion is expected by the third quarter of 2023...