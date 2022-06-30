Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Ashland Greene Capital has bought a portfolio of three Dallas-Fort Worth area apartment properties with a total of 935 units The seller and sales price were not disclosed The properties are: Avenida Crossing, with 464 units at...
Sundance Bay has paid $465 million, or $184,524/unit, for the 252-unit Port Royale apartment complex in Sierra Vista, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property, on 13 acres at 1201 North Colombo Ave, from Element Property Co of...
Sales volume in the small-capitalization property market has started to slow, according to Boxwood Means, with $57 billion of properties changing hands That compares with a quarterly average pace of $865 billion last year, when sales volume was up...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Builders has proposed developing a 114-unit apartment complex in Hialeah, Fla The project has been proposed for a 203-acre development site, at 1001 SE 11th St, about two blocks from a Metrorail station Plans...
REBusiness Online EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $963 million, or $563,157/unit, for the Graphic Lofts, a 171-unit apartment complex in the Sullivan Square section of Charlestown, Mass The Denver investment manager bought the property from...
SL Green Realty Corp has partnered with a group of institutional investors from South Korea and Israel on its $445 million, or $1,320/sf, purchase of the 337,000-square-foot office building at 450 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan The group funded its...
San Antonio Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has bought the 180-unit Remington Ranch apartment property in San Antonio The Los Angeles private real estate company plans to invest $26 million on renovations to the three-story property, at...
Pennsylvania REIT has sold its 25 percent stake in Gloucester Premium Outlets, a 376,967-square-foot outlet center in the Philadelphia suburb of Blackwood, NJ The Philadelphia company received a total of $354 million for its stake, valuing the...
The Real Deal A venture of Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC has bought the 99-unit Grand Adams apartment property in Hoboken, NJ, for $567 million, or $572,727/unit JLL Capital Markets arranged PCCP’s equity investment in the deal...