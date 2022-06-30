Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Two Kings Real Estate has bought the 226-room Holiday Inn Hotel in the Chelsea section of Manhattan for $803 million, or $335,309/room Watermark Lodging Trust sold the property, at 125 West 36th St, which has been struggling...
Sales volume in the small-capitalization property market has started to slow, according to Boxwood Means, with $57 billion of properties changing hands That compares with a quarterly average pace of $865 billion last year, when sales volume was up...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBL & Associates Properties Inc has offered to purchase, at a discount, the two loans totaling $1121 million against its Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Ky, and Southpark Mall in suburban Richmond, Va The...
Developers continue to plan apartment properties as permits for 185 million units across the nation were pulled during the first quarter That's more than any quarter since the start of 1986, when 195 million permits were pulled There's no guarantee...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $12138 million CMBS loan that Hull Property Group had assumed when it purchased the Westfield Citrus Park Mall in Tampa, Fla, no longer amortizes It’s not yet known how much Hull, of Augusta, Ga,...
Capitalization rates - the returns that investors assume when pricing properties - could climb by 40 to 50 basis points in the coming years, impacting most every property sector, according to Capital Economics, a London research consultancy The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Median monthly rents for apartments in Manhattan increased in May by 252 percent from last year to $4,000, a record level, according to brokerage Douglas Elliman Net effective average monthly rents,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices, driven again by apartment properties, increased in May by 112 percent, according to the MSCI Real Assets Commercial Property Price Index The index reached a record 17616 last...
The hotel sector continues to improve, with revenue per available room reaching $11129 during the week through June 18, according to STR That’s 94 percent higher than it was during the same week in 2019 and breaks the previous record, set a...