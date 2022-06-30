Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Ashland Greene Capital has bought a portfolio of three Dallas-Fort Worth area apartment properties with a total of 935 units The seller and sales price were not disclosed The properties are: Avenida Crossing, with 464 units at...
The Real Deal The venture of Silverstein Properties and Metro Loft that bought the 30-story building at 55 Broad St in Manhattan’s financial district intends to convert it into 517 apartment units The venture agreed to purchase the...
Sales volume in the small-capitalization property market has started to slow, according to Boxwood Means, with $57 billion of properties changing hands That compares with a quarterly average pace of $865 billion last year, when sales volume was up...
REBusiness Online EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $963 million, or $563,157/unit, for the Graphic Lofts, a 171-unit apartment complex in the Sullivan Square section of Charlestown, Mass The Denver investment manager bought the property from...
SL Green Realty Corp has partnered with a group of institutional investors from South Korea and Israel on its $445 million, or $1,320/sf, purchase of the 337,000-square-foot office building at 450 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan The group funded its...
San Antonio Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has bought the 180-unit Remington Ranch apartment property in San Antonio The Los Angeles private real estate company plans to invest $26 million on renovations to the three-story property, at...
Pennsylvania REIT has sold its 25 percent stake in Gloucester Premium Outlets, a 376,967-square-foot outlet center in the Philadelphia suburb of Blackwood, NJ The Philadelphia company received a total of $354 million for its stake, valuing the...
The Real Deal A venture of Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC has bought the 99-unit Grand Adams apartment property in Hoboken, NJ, for $567 million, or $572,727/unit JLL Capital Markets arranged PCCP’s equity investment in the deal...
An affiliate of Hampshire Properties has purchased the 276-unit Mansion at Bala apartment property in Philadelphia The Brooklyn, NY, affiliate, Rose Valley Capital, bought the 12-year-old property from Winther Investment Inc of Houston It funded the...