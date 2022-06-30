Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal TA Realty has bought the 212,000-square-foot industrial building at 11540 Cordage St in Charlotte, NC, for $37 million, or about $17453/sf The Boston company acquired the property from Childress Klein Properties of...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Max Profesorske of Lakewood, NJ, has sold a pair of apartment properties with a combined 168 units in Hollywood, Fla, for $225 million The buyers are affiliates of North Point Management Corp of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Butters Construction & Development has sold the 68,389-square-foot retail building in Boca Raton, Fla, for $1825 million, or about $26686/sf The Coconut Creek, Fla, company sold the property, which...
The Real Deal Two Kings Real Estate has bought the 226-room Holiday Inn Hotel in the Chelsea section of Manhattan for $803 million, or $335,309/room Watermark Lodging Trust sold the property, at 125 West 36th St, which has been struggling...
Dallas Morning News Ashland Greene Capital has bought a portfolio of three Dallas-Fort Worth area apartment properties with a total of 935 units The seller and sales price were not disclosed The properties are: Avenida Crossing, with 464 units at...
Sundance Bay has paid $465 million, or $184,524/unit, for the 252-unit Port Royale apartment complex in Sierra Vista, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property, on 13 acres at 1201 North Colombo Ave, from Element Property Co of...
The Real Deal The venture of Silverstein Properties and Metro Loft that bought the 30-story building at 55 Broad St in Manhattan’s financial district intends to convert it into 517 apartment units The venture agreed to purchase the...
Sales volume in the small-capitalization property market has started to slow, according to Boxwood Means, with $57 billion of properties changing hands That compares with a quarterly average pace of $865 billion last year, when sales volume was up...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Builders has proposed developing a 114-unit apartment complex in Hialeah, Fla The project has been proposed for a 203-acre development site, at 1001 SE 11th St, about two blocks from a Metrorail station Plans...