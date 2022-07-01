Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Apartment Living has started work on The Remy, a 357-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The multifamily development arm of the Fort Washington, Pa, homebuilder is constructing the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Electra America and AKA has purchased the 152-room One Washington Circle Hotel in Washington, DC, for $49 million, or $322,368/room The property, at 1 Washington Circle, was purchased from George Washington...
Orlando Business Journal Plans have been filed for an 856-unit apartment project in the South Downtown district of Orlando, Fla The two-building project is being planned for a 56-acre industrial site at 415 West Kaley St If approved, it would be...
Wall Street Journal A venture of Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions has agreed to buy six apartment buildings with about 1,700 units on Manhattan’s Upper East Side for $175 billion Since many leases in the...
The Real Deal Two Kings Real Estate has bought the 226-room Holiday Inn Hotel in the Chelsea section of Manhattan for $803 million, or $335,309/room Watermark Lodging Trust sold the property, at 125 West 36th St, which has been struggling...
Dallas Business Journal H-E-B has unveiled plans to add 325,000 square feet of space to its Temple, Texas, distribution center The San Antonio grocery store chain wants to build an automated frozen distribution line that will create more than 100...
Dallas Morning News Core5 Industrial Partners is developing a two-building business park with more than 600,000 square feet in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the industrial property on Bear Creek...
The Real Deal The venture of Silverstein Properties and Metro Loft that bought the 30-story building at 55 Broad St in Manhattan’s financial district intends to convert it into 517 apartment units The venture agreed to purchase the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Newgard Development Group has lined up $170 million of construction financing for the Lofty condominium project in Miami Work is expected to start soon on the property, which will be built on 162 acres...