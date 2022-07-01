Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Rise Star LLC has sold a 63,652-square-foot shopping center in Hollywood, Fla, for $15 million, or about $23566/sf The company, which is managed by Valentina Georgescu of Hollywood, sold the retail property to a...
Triad Business Journal Magnolia Capital has paid $12425 million, or about $325,262/unit, for the Preston View Apartments, a 382-unit property in Morrisville, NC, about 12 miles west of Raleigh, NC The Chicago company bought the three-story complex...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Construction is underway on McAuley Station, a 170-unit mixed-income housing property east of downtown Atlanta Pennrose of Philadelphia is building the property on Gartrell Street near a MARTA transit station It will cost...
Dallas Business Journal Oxford Properties has sold a 186,344-square-foot last-mile distribution facility in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Toronto company sold the industrial property to Realterm, an Annapolis, Md, investment manager The...
Commercial Observer A venture of Electra America and AKA has purchased the 152-room One Washington Circle Hotel in Washington, DC, for $49 million, or $322,368/room The property, at 1 Washington Circle, was purchased from George Washington...
Orlando Business Journal Plans have been filed for an 856-unit apartment project in the South Downtown district of Orlando, Fla The two-building project is being planned for a 56-acre industrial site at 415 West Kaley St If approved, it would be...
Charlotte Business Journal TA Realty has bought the 212,000-square-foot industrial building at 11540 Cordage St in Charlotte, NC, for $37 million, or about $17453/sf The Boston company acquired the property from Childress Klein Properties of...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Max Profesorske of Lakewood, NJ, has sold a pair of apartment properties with a combined 168 units in Hollywood, Fla, for $225 million The buyers are affiliates of North Point Management Corp of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Butters Construction & Development has sold the 68,389-square-foot retail building in Boca Raton, Fla, for $1825 million, or about $26686/sf The Coconut Creek, Fla, company sold the property, which...