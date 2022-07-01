Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Construction is underway on McAuley Station, a 170-unit mixed-income housing property east of downtown Atlanta Pennrose of Philadelphia is building the property on Gartrell Street near a MARTA transit station It will cost...
Crain’s New York Business New Empire Corp has purchased the 19,000-square-foot lot at 58-01 Queens Blvd in the Woodside section of Queens, NY, for $162 million, with plans to construct a 12-story residential condominium building The Brooklyn...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Apartment Living has started work on The Remy, a 357-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The multifamily development arm of the Fort Washington, Pa, homebuilder is constructing the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Electra America and AKA has purchased the 152-room One Washington Circle Hotel in Washington, DC, for $49 million, or $322,368/room The property, at 1 Washington Circle, was purchased from George Washington...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT provided the $170 million of financing for the construction of the 364-unit LOFTY Brickell, a luxury residential condominium building that Newgard Development Group is building along the Rio Miami waterfront in...
Orlando Business Journal Plans have been filed for an 856-unit apartment project in the South Downtown district of Orlando, Fla The two-building project is being planned for a 56-acre industrial site at 415 West Kaley St If approved, it would be...
The Real Deal Two Kings Real Estate has bought the 226-room Holiday Inn Hotel in the Chelsea section of Manhattan for $803 million, or $335,309/room Watermark Lodging Trust sold the property, at 125 West 36th St, which has been struggling...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $69 million of mortgage financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 255-unit Ascent apartment property in the Denver suburb of Westminster, Colo The...
Dallas Business Journal H-E-B has unveiled plans to add 325,000 square feet of space to its Temple, Texas, distribution center The San Antonio grocery store chain wants to build an automated frozen distribution line that will create more than 100...