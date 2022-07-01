Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Apartment Living has started work on The Remy, a 357-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The multifamily development arm of the Fort Washington, Pa, homebuilder is constructing the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Electra America and AKA has purchased the 152-room One Washington Circle Hotel in Washington, DC, for $49 million, or $322,368/room The property, at 1 Washington Circle, was purchased from George Washington...
Charlotte Business Journal TA Realty has bought the 212,000-square-foot industrial building at 11540 Cordage St in Charlotte, NC, for $37 million, or about $17453/sf The Boston company acquired the property from Childress Klein Properties of...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Max Profesorske of Lakewood, NJ, has sold a pair of apartment properties with a combined 168 units in Hollywood, Fla, for $225 million The buyers are affiliates of North Point Management Corp of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Butters Construction & Development has sold the 68,389-square-foot retail building in Boca Raton, Fla, for $1825 million, or about $26686/sf The Coconut Creek, Fla, company sold the property, which...
Wall Street Journal A venture of Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions has agreed to buy six apartment buildings with about 1,700 units on Manhattan’s Upper East Side for $175 billion Since many leases in the...
The Real Deal Two Kings Real Estate has bought the 226-room Holiday Inn Hotel in the Chelsea section of Manhattan for $803 million, or $335,309/room Watermark Lodging Trust sold the property, at 125 West 36th St, which has been struggling...
Dallas Business Journal H-E-B has unveiled plans to add 325,000 square feet of space to its Temple, Texas, distribution center The San Antonio grocery store chain wants to build an automated frozen distribution line that will create more than 100...
Dallas Morning News Core5 Industrial Partners is developing a two-building business park with more than 600,000 square feet in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the industrial property on Bear Creek...