Healthy CMBS issuance this year through May was enough to push volume to $4718 billion for the first half, up a tad from the $4626 billion during the same period a year ago Conduit issuance volume was up nearly 5 percent, while issuance of...
The Real Deal Two Kings Real Estate has bought the 226-room Holiday Inn Hotel in the Chelsea section of Manhattan for $803 million, or $335,309/room Watermark Lodging Trust sold the property, at 125 West 36th St, which has been struggling...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBL & Associates Properties Inc has offered to purchase, at a discount, the two loans totaling $1121 million against its Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Ky, and Southpark Mall in suburban Richmond, Va The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $12138 million CMBS loan that Hull Property Group had assumed when it purchased the Westfield Citrus Park Mall in Tampa, Fla, no longer amortizes It’s not yet known how much Hull, of Augusta, Ga,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $210 million CMBS loan against the Eastview Mall and Commons shopping mall and power center in the Rochester, NY, suburb of Victor, NY, has transferred to special servicing as it’s expected to...
Financier Carl Icahn has filed a lawsuit against Rialto Capital Advisors, claiming the Miami company had "placed its own interests ahead" of those of CMBS investors in the trust that held what had been a $73 million loan against the Prizm Outlets...
Commercial mortgages held by life insurers generated a 471 percent negative total return in the first quarter, according to Trepp's LifeComps...
The health of CMBS loans backed by single-tenant properties are a point of interest for many investors, as properties that rely on a lone tenant for all revenue generated are subject to risks that multi-tenant properties are...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trusts that collectively hold $285 million of financing against the 248,457-square-foot retail portion of 229 West 43rd St, the former New York Times building in Manhattan’s Times Square...