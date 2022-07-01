Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business New Empire Corp has purchased the 19,000-square-foot lot at 58-01 Queens Blvd in the Woodside section of Queens, NY, for $162 million, with plans to construct a 12-story residential condominium building The Brooklyn...
Dallas Business Journal Oxford Properties has sold a 186,344-square-foot last-mile distribution facility in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Toronto company sold the industrial property to Realterm, an Annapolis, Md, investment manager The...
Commercial Observer A venture of Electra America and AKA has purchased the 152-room One Washington Circle Hotel in Washington, DC, for $49 million, or $322,368/room The property, at 1 Washington Circle, was purchased from George Washington...
Orlando Business Journal Plans have been filed for an 856-unit apartment project in the South Downtown district of Orlando, Fla The two-building project is being planned for a 56-acre industrial site at 415 West Kaley St If approved, it would be...
Dallas Business Journal H-E-B has unveiled plans to add 325,000 square feet of space to its Temple, Texas, distribution center The San Antonio grocery store chain wants to build an automated frozen distribution line that will create more than 100...
Dallas Morning News Core5 Industrial Partners is developing a two-building business park with more than 600,000 square feet in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the industrial property on Bear Creek...
Dallas Morning News Ashland Greene Capital has bought a portfolio of three Dallas-Fort Worth area apartment properties with a total of 935 units The seller and sales price were not disclosed The properties are: Avenida Crossing, with 464 units at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Newgard Development Group has lined up $170 million of construction financing for the Lofty condominium project in Miami Work is expected to start soon on the property, which will be built on 162 acres...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Builders has proposed developing a 114-unit apartment complex in Hialeah, Fla The project has been proposed for a 203-acre development site, at 1001 SE 11th St, about two blocks from a Metrorail station Plans...