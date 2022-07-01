Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Rise Star LLC has sold a 63,652-square-foot shopping center in Hollywood, Fla, for $15 million, or about $23566/sf The company, which is managed by Valentina Georgescu of Hollywood, sold the retail property to a...
Triad Business Journal Magnolia Capital has paid $12425 million, or about $325,262/unit, for the Preston View Apartments, a 382-unit property in Morrisville, NC, about 12 miles west of Raleigh, NC The Chicago company bought the three-story complex...
Fortress Investment Group has provided $269 million of financing for the construction of Nautilus 220, a proposed residential condominium project in Lake Park, Fla The loan was arranged by Concord Summit Capital of Denver, while law firm Arnstein...
Charlotte Business Journal Bamboo Equity Partners has bought the 208,986-square-foot Quorum Business Park in Charlotte, NC, for $235 million, or about $11245/sf The Maryland Heights, Mo, private-equity firm acquired the eight-building office park...
Crain’s New York Business New Empire Corp has purchased the 19,000-square-foot lot at 58-01 Queens Blvd in the Woodside section of Queens, NY, for $162 million, with plans to construct a 12-story residential condominium building The Brooklyn...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Apartment Living has started work on The Remy, a 357-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The multifamily development arm of the Fort Washington, Pa, homebuilder is constructing the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Electra America and AKA has purchased the 152-room One Washington Circle Hotel in Washington, DC, for $49 million, or $322,368/room The property, at 1 Washington Circle, was purchased from George Washington...
Orlando Business Journal Plans have been filed for an 856-unit apartment project in the South Downtown district of Orlando, Fla The two-building project is being planned for a 56-acre industrial site at 415 West Kaley St If approved, it would be...
Charlotte Business Journal TA Realty has bought the 212,000-square-foot industrial building at 11540 Cordage St in Charlotte, NC, for $37 million, or about $17453/sf The Boston company acquired the property from Childress Klein Properties of...