Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online HIP has broken ground on Huntley Commercial Center, a two-building industrial property with a combined 718,280 square feet in Huntley, Ill The company is a development group comprised of Craig Realty Group Inc of Newport Beach,...
New York YIMBY Developers have competed construction of The West, a 219-unit residential condominium building in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan A venture of CB Developers, SK Development and Ironstate Development constructed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $45 million of financing to facilitate Pacific Urban Residential’s $896 million, or $520,930/sf, purchase of Alley24, a 172-unit apartment property...
Churchill Real Estate has provided $100 million of financing for the construction of the 358-unit Gardens Residence apartment property in North Miami The property, at 1155 NE 126th St, is being developed by Omega Real Estate Management, also of...
Northmarq has arranged $40 million of financing against Bowline at Mississippi Crossings, a 212-unit apartment property in Champlin, Minn The seven-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, was provided by an unidentified...
Fortress Investment Group has provided $269 million of financing for the construction of Nautilus 220, a proposed residential condominium project in Lake Park, Fla The loan was arranged by Concord Summit Capital of Denver, while law firm Arnstein...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Construction is underway on McAuley Station, a 170-unit mixed-income housing property east of downtown Atlanta Pennrose of Philadelphia is building the property on Gartrell Street near a MARTA transit station It will cost...
Crain’s New York Business New Empire Corp has purchased the 19,000-square-foot lot at 58-01 Queens Blvd in the Woodside section of Queens, NY, for $162 million, with plans to construct a 12-story residential condominium building The Brooklyn...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Apartment Living has started work on The Remy, a 357-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The multifamily development arm of the Fort Washington, Pa, homebuilder is constructing the...