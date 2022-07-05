Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of office space that was leased in Manhattan increased in the second quarter by 608 percent when compared with a year ago, to 732 million square feet, according to Colliers That bought leasing...
REJournalscom Axiom Engineered Systems has agreed to fully lease the 123,000-square-foot industrial and office property at 14898 Koehn Road in Capac, Mich, about 55 miles north of Detroit The automotive company was represented by Avison Young Lee...
Houston Business Journal Cheniere Energy Inc has agreed to lease 151,490 square feet of office space at Texas Tower, a 47-story office building that opened recently in downtown Houston The liquified natural gas company will occupy floors 12 through...
Dallas Morning News Construction Specialties Platform Holdings has agreed to lease 153,150 square feet of industrial space at 2340 Interstate 35 West Service Road in Denton, Texas ML Realty Partners is the...
Commercial Property Executive An affiliate of Lincoln Property Co will break ground soon for I-10 International, a four-building industrial property with 986,600 square feet in Tucson, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the $260 million project...
Crain’s Chicago Business Swedish retailer H&M is vacating the 60,000 square feet of space it occupies at the 87,000-sf retail property at 840 North Michigan Ave along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district The retailer was in talks...
REBusiness Online Trends International Inc, a manufacturer of stationery products, has renewed its 180,000-square-foot lease at 5110 West 74th St in Indianapolis for an additional seven years The Metuchen, NJ, company was represented by Avison...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Median monthly rents for apartments in Manhattan increased in May by 252 percent from last year to $4,000, a record level, according to brokerage Douglas Elliman Net effective average monthly rents,...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal A group of investors led by GNC Properties and Western Prime Holdings has paid $245 million, or $61454/sf, for the Mayhew Plaza Shopping Center, a 39,867-sqaure-foot retail center in Woodland Hills, Calif The...