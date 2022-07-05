Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online HIP has broken ground on Huntley Commercial Center, a two-building industrial property with a combined 718,280 square feet in Huntley, Ill The company is a development group comprised of Craig Realty Group Inc of Newport Beach,...
Houston Business Journal Cheniere Energy Inc has agreed to lease 151,490 square feet of office space at Texas Tower, a 47-story office building that opened recently in downtown Houston The liquified natural gas company will occupy floors 12 through...
Dallas Morning News Construction Specialties Platform Holdings has agreed to lease 153,150 square feet of industrial space at 2340 Interstate 35 West Service Road in Denton, Texas ML Realty Partners is the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Swedish retailer H&M is vacating the 60,000 square feet of space it occupies at the 87,000-sf retail property at 840 North Michigan Ave along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district The retailer was in talks...
REBusiness Online Trends International Inc, a manufacturer of stationery products, has renewed its 180,000-square-foot lease at 5110 West 74th St in Indianapolis for an additional seven years The Metuchen, NJ, company was represented by Avison...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Median monthly rents for apartments in Manhattan increased in May by 252 percent from last year to $4,000, a record level, according to brokerage Douglas Elliman Net effective average monthly rents,...
Illinois News Seefried Properties has broken ground for O’Hare Logistics, an 80,053-square-foot industrial property in Mount Prospect, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property at 2240 South Busse Road, about 22 miles west of Chicago It...
AZ Big Media Logistics company KOAM has fully leased the 90,522-square-foot industrial property at 9310 South McKemy St, in Tempe, Ariz The company was represented in the lease by SIOR, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the owner of the...
Bisnow Molto Properties is breaking ground soon on two industrial properties totaling 26 million square feet in Minooka, Ill, and Romeoville, Ill Minooka Ridge Business Park is being constructed at 1001 Midpoint Road in Minooka, about 50 miles...