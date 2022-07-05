Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of MetLife Investment Management and PGGM has paid $23525 million, or $51820/sf, for Intersect, a four-building office property with 453,975 square feet in Irvine, Calif MetLife, of Hanover, NJ, and PGGM, a Netherlands pension fund...
Charlotte Business Journal Stoneweg US has bought Amaze at NoDa, a 298-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $909 million, or about $305,034/unit The St Petersburg, Fla, company purchased the four-story property from Neyland Apartment...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of MSP Capital Investors has bought a portfolio of industrial properties totaling 196,164 square feet in Davie, Fla, for $50 million, or about $25489/sf The Dallas company acquired the portfolio, dubbed...
Sterling Bay has paid $63 million for a 96-acre development site in downtown Durham, NC The Chicago developer, which has $43 billion of assets under management, bought the site, at 606 Fayetteville St and 401 East Lakewood Ave, from 606 Fayetteville...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $45 million of financing to facilitate Pacific Urban Residential’s $896 million, or $520,930/sf, purchase of Alley24, a 172-unit apartment property...
Dallas Business Journal Big V Property Group has bought the 559,457-square-foot Glade Parks Town Center in Euless, Texas, about 23 miles northwest of Dallas The Charlotte, NC, company acquired the retail power center, which sits on 5352 acres at...
Austin Business Journal CapRidge Partners has acquired Park at Gateway Centre, a 307,140-square-foot office park in Morrisville, NC, for $75 million, or about $24419/sf The Austin, Texas, real estate investor bought the four-building property from...
Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $1578 million for a portfolio of five industrial properties with 12 buildings totaling 13 million square feet in Georgia, Florida and Texas The Boston investment manager bought the portfolio from Summit Real...
Trion Properties has paid $10875 million, or $270,522/unit, for the 402-unit Terra Village apartment property in the Denver suburb of Edgewater, Colo The Los Angeles investment manager is rebranding the 52-year-old property, at 6201 West 26th Ave,...