Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $45 million of financing to facilitate Pacific Urban Residential’s $896 million, or $520,930/sf, purchase of Alley24, a 172-unit apartment property...
Austin Business Journal CapRidge Partners has acquired Park at Gateway Centre, a 307,140-square-foot office park in Morrisville, NC, for $75 million, or about $24419/sf The Austin, Texas, real estate investor bought the four-building property from...
Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $1578 million for a portfolio of five industrial properties with 12 buildings totaling 13 million square feet in Georgia, Florida and Texas The Boston investment manager bought the portfolio from Summit Real...
Trion Properties has paid $10875 million, or $270,522/unit, for the 402-unit Terra Village apartment property in the Denver suburb of Edgewater, Colo The Los Angeles investment manager is rebranding the 52-year-old property, at 6201 West 26th Ave,...
South Florida Business Journal Rise Star LLC has sold a 63,652-square-foot shopping center in Hollywood, Fla, for $15 million, or about $23566/sf The company, which is managed by Valentina Georgescu of Hollywood, sold the retail property to a...
Triad Business Journal Magnolia Capital has paid $12425 million, or about $325,262/unit, for the Preston View Apartments, a 382-unit property in Morrisville, NC, about 12 miles west of Raleigh, NC The Chicago company bought the three-story complex...
Charlotte Business Journal Bamboo Equity Partners has bought the 208,986-square-foot Quorum Business Park in Charlotte, NC, for $235 million, or about $11245/sf The Maryland Heights, Mo, private-equity firm acquired the eight-building office park...
Dallas Business Journal Oxford Properties has sold a 186,344-square-foot last-mile distribution facility in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Toronto company sold the industrial property to Realterm, an Annapolis, Md, investment manager The...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Apartment Living has started work on The Remy, a 357-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The multifamily development arm of the Fort Washington, Pa, homebuilder is constructing the...