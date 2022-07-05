Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Construction of the structure of Garden Towers, a 149-unit affordable seniors property in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, NY, has been completed The two-building property, at 1323 Boston Road and 1332 Clinton Ave, is expected...
New York YIMBY Developers have competed construction of The West, a 219-unit residential condominium building in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan A venture of CB Developers, SK Development and Ironstate Development constructed the...
Churchill Real Estate has provided $100 million of financing for the construction of the 358-unit Gardens Residence apartment property in North Miami The property, at 1155 NE 126th St, is being developed by Omega Real Estate Management, also of...
REJournalscom Axiom Engineered Systems has agreed to fully lease the 123,000-square-foot industrial and office property at 14898 Koehn Road in Capac, Mich, about 55 miles north of Detroit The automotive company was represented by Avison Young Lee...
Fortress Investment Group has provided $269 million of financing for the construction of Nautilus 220, a proposed residential condominium project in Lake Park, Fla The loan was arranged by Concord Summit Capital of Denver, while law firm Arnstein...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Construction is underway on McAuley Station, a 170-unit mixed-income housing property east of downtown Atlanta Pennrose of Philadelphia is building the property on Gartrell Street near a MARTA transit station It will cost...
Crain’s New York Business New Empire Corp has purchased the 19,000-square-foot lot at 58-01 Queens Blvd in the Woodside section of Queens, NY, for $162 million, with plans to construct a 12-story residential condominium building The Brooklyn...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Apartment Living has started work on The Remy, a 357-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The multifamily development arm of the Fort Washington, Pa, homebuilder is constructing the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Electra America and AKA has purchased the 152-room One Washington Circle Hotel in Washington, DC, for $49 million, or $322,368/room The property, at 1 Washington Circle, was purchased from George Washington...