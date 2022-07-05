Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Construction of the structure of Garden Towers, a 149-unit affordable seniors property in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, NY, has been completed The two-building property, at 1323 Boston Road and 1332 Clinton Ave, is expected...
Churchill Real Estate has provided $100 million of financing for the construction of the 358-unit Gardens Residence apartment property in North Miami The property, at 1155 NE 126th St, is being developed by Omega Real Estate Management, also of...
Northmarq has arranged $40 million of financing against Bowline at Mississippi Crossings, a 212-unit apartment property in Champlin, Minn The seven-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, was provided by an unidentified...
Dallas Business Journal Big V Property Group has bought the 559,457-square-foot Glade Parks Town Center in Euless, Texas, about 23 miles northwest of Dallas The Charlotte, NC, company acquired the retail power center, which sits on 5352 acres at...
Austin Business Journal CapRidge Partners has acquired Park at Gateway Centre, a 307,140-square-foot office park in Morrisville, NC, for $75 million, or about $24419/sf The Austin, Texas, real estate investor bought the four-building property from...
Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $1578 million for a portfolio of five industrial properties with 12 buildings totaling 13 million square feet in Georgia, Florida and Texas The Boston investment manager bought the portfolio from Summit Real...
Trion Properties has paid $10875 million, or $270,522/unit, for the 402-unit Terra Village apartment property in the Denver suburb of Edgewater, Colo The Los Angeles investment manager is rebranding the 52-year-old property, at 6201 West 26th Ave,...
South Florida Business Journal Rise Star LLC has sold a 63,652-square-foot shopping center in Hollywood, Fla, for $15 million, or about $23566/sf The company, which is managed by Valentina Georgescu of Hollywood, sold the retail property to a...
Triad Business Journal Magnolia Capital has paid $12425 million, or about $325,262/unit, for the Preston View Apartments, a 382-unit property in Morrisville, NC, about 12 miles west of Raleigh, NC The Chicago company bought the three-story complex...