A venture of MetLife Investment Management and PGGM has paid $23525 million, or $51820/sf, for Intersect, a four-building office property with 453,975 square feet in Irvine, Calif MetLife, of Hanover, NJ, and PGGM, a Netherlands pension fund...
Charlotte Business Journal Stoneweg US has bought Amaze at NoDa, a 298-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $909 million, or about $305,034/unit The St Petersburg, Fla, company purchased the four-story property from Neyland Apartment...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of MSP Capital Investors has bought a portfolio of industrial properties totaling 196,164 square feet in Davie, Fla, for $50 million, or about $25489/sf The Dallas company acquired the portfolio, dubbed...
South Florida Business Journal Avanti Residential has bought the 360-unit Soleste Grand Central apartment property in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood for $181 million, or about $502,778/unit The Denver real estate company acquired the property...
REBusiness Online HIP has broken ground on Huntley Commercial Center, a two-building industrial property with a combined 718,280 square feet in Huntley, Ill The company is a development group comprised of Craig Realty Group Inc of Newport Beach,...
Multi-Housing News Construction of the structure of Garden Towers, a 149-unit affordable seniors property in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, NY, has been completed The two-building property, at 1323 Boston Road and 1332 Clinton Ave, is expected...
New York YIMBY Developers have competed construction of The West, a 219-unit residential condominium building in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan A venture of CB Developers, SK Development and Ironstate Development constructed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $45 million of financing to facilitate Pacific Urban Residential’s $896 million, or $520,930/sf, purchase of Alley24, a 172-unit apartment property...
Churchill Real Estate has provided $100 million of financing for the construction of the 358-unit Gardens Residence apartment property in North Miami The property, at 1155 NE 126th St, is being developed by Omega Real Estate Management, also of...