Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of American Landmark Properties and Evergreen Residential has agreed to pay $180 million, or $362,903/unit, for Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago American Landmark, of Skokie, Ill, and...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate has purchased the 156-unit Orchards Apartments in the Boston suburb of Marlborough, Mass, for $592 million, or $379,487/unit It bought the property, at 3 Farmhouse Lane, from an affiliate of...
Sacramento Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has paid $428 million, or $12588/sf, for the 340,000-square-foot industrial property at 8301 Belvedere Ave in Sacramento, Calif The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from LDK Ventures,...
Dallas Business Journal Arden Logistics Parks has bought a portfolio of 19 industrial buildings totaling 764,156 square feet in the Dallas-Fort Worth area The affiliate of Arden Group of Philadelphia acquired the portfolio from MoxieBridge, a Dallas...
A venture of MetLife Investment Management and PGGM has paid $23525 million, or $51820/sf, for Intersect, a four-building office property with 453,975 square feet in Irvine, Calif MetLife, of Hanover, NJ, and PGGM, a Netherlands pension fund...
Charlotte Business Journal Stoneweg US has bought Amaze at NoDa, a 298-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $909 million, or about $305,034/unit The St Petersburg, Fla, company purchased the four-story property from Neyland Apartment...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of MSP Capital Investors has bought a portfolio of industrial properties totaling 196,164 square feet in Davie, Fla, for $50 million, or about $25489/sf The Dallas company acquired the portfolio, dubbed...
South Florida Business Journal Avanti Residential has bought the 360-unit Soleste Grand Central apartment property in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood for $181 million, or about $502,778/unit The Denver real estate company acquired the property...
Sterling Bay has paid $63 million for a 96-acre development site in downtown Durham, NC The Chicago developer, which has $43 billion of assets under management, bought the site, at 606 Fayetteville St and 401 East Lakewood Ave, from 606 Fayetteville...