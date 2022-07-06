Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online GMH Communities has finished construction of ANOVA uCity Square, a 462-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s University City section The six-story building, at 3700 Lancaster Ave, includes 10,000 square feet of retail...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Pebb Enterprises and Contrarian Capital Management has bought the Meridian Office Center, a 131,680-square-foot office property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $2985 million, or about $22669/sf Ivy Realty sold the...
Orlando Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has sold the 372-unit Elan Ruby Lake apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $1535 million, or about $412,634/unit The Charleston, SC, company sold the complex, at 9950 Elan Circle, to an...
REBusiness Online Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on Venture Park 47, a 729,823-square-foot industrial property in Huntley, Ill The Rosemont, Ill, developer is building the property at the intersection of State Route 47 and Jim Dhamer...
Dallas Morning News KDC has plans to develop a large office campus in the Las Colinas submarket of Irving, Texas The developer wants to build the 16 million-square-foot property on a 22-acre site at the corner of West Las Colinas Boulevard and...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is planning to build SouthStone Yards, a 11 million-square-foot office park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the four-building property on a 45-acre site along State Highway...
Charlotte Business Journal Stoneweg US has bought Amaze at NoDa, a 298-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $909 million, or about $305,034/unit The St Petersburg, Fla, company purchased the four-story property from Neyland Apartment...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of MSP Capital Investors has bought a portfolio of industrial properties totaling 196,164 square feet in Davie, Fla, for $50 million, or about $25489/sf The Dallas company acquired the portfolio, dubbed...
South Florida Business Journal Avanti Residential has bought the 360-unit Soleste Grand Central apartment property in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood for $181 million, or about $502,778/unit The Denver real estate company acquired the property...