Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of American Landmark Properties and Evergreen Residential has agreed to pay $180 million, or $362,903/unit, for Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago American Landmark, of Skokie, Ill, and...
Dallas Morning News KDC has plans to develop a large office campus in the Las Colinas submarket of Irving, Texas The developer wants to build the 16 million-square-foot property on a 22-acre site at the corner of West Las Colinas Boulevard and...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is planning to build SouthStone Yards, a 11 million-square-foot office park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the four-building property on a 45-acre site along State Highway...
Sterling Bay has paid $63 million for a 96-acre development site in downtown Durham, NC The Chicago developer, which has $43 billion of assets under management, bought the site, at 606 Fayetteville St and 401 East Lakewood Ave, from 606 Fayetteville...
REBusiness Online HIP has broken ground on Huntley Commercial Center, a two-building industrial property with a combined 718,280 square feet in Huntley, Ill The company is a development group comprised of Craig Realty Group Inc of Newport Beach,...
Multi-Housing News Construction of the structure of Garden Towers, a 149-unit affordable seniors property in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, NY, has been completed The two-building property, at 1323 Boston Road and 1332 Clinton Ave, is expected...
New York YIMBY Developers have competed construction of The West, a 219-unit residential condominium building in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan A venture of CB Developers, SK Development and Ironstate Development constructed the...
Churchill Real Estate has provided $100 million of financing for the construction of the 358-unit Gardens Residence apartment property in North Miami The property, at 1155 NE 126th St, is being developed by Omega Real Estate Management, also of...
REJournalscom Axiom Engineered Systems has agreed to fully lease the 123,000-square-foot industrial and office property at 14898 Koehn Road in Capac, Mich, about 55 miles north of Detroit The automotive company was represented by Avison Young Lee...