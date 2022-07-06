Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Pebb Enterprises and Contrarian Capital Management has bought the Meridian Office Center, a 131,680-square-foot office property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $2985 million, or about $22669/sf Ivy Realty sold the...
Orlando Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has sold the 372-unit Elan Ruby Lake apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $1535 million, or about $412,634/unit The Charleston, SC, company sold the complex, at 9950 Elan Circle, to an...
Multi-Housing News Equus Capital Partners has sold Madison Lansdale Station, a 186-unit apartment property in Lansdale, Pa, for an undisclosed price The Philadelphia investment manager sold the complex, at 325 Madison St, to Sentinel Real Estate...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of American Landmark Properties and Evergreen Residential has agreed to pay $180 million, or $362,903/unit, for Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago American Landmark, of Skokie, Ill, and...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate has purchased the 156-unit Orchards Apartments in the Boston suburb of Marlborough, Mass, for $592 million, or $379,487/unit It bought the property, at 3 Farmhouse Lane, from an affiliate of...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent increased last month by $277 million to $1914 billion, marking only the second monthly increase in volume since June 2020, according to Trepp Inc It also was the first monthly increase...
Sacramento Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has paid $428 million, or $12588/sf, for the 340,000-square-foot industrial property at 8301 Belvedere Ave in Sacramento, Calif The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from LDK Ventures,...
Dallas Business Journal Arden Logistics Parks has bought a portfolio of 19 industrial buildings totaling 764,156 square feet in the Dallas-Fort Worth area The affiliate of Arden Group of Philadelphia acquired the portfolio from MoxieBridge, a Dallas...
Ellington Management bought the B-pieces of two CMBS conduit transactions with a balance of $295 billion during the first half of the year, giving it the largest volume of B-pieces for the period Meanwhile, Prima Capital was the most active retainer...