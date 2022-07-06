Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on Venture Park 47, a 729,823-square-foot industrial property in Huntley, Ill The Rosemont, Ill, developer is building the property at the intersection of State Route 47 and Jim Dhamer...
Dallas Business Journal Arden Logistics Parks has bought a portfolio of 19 industrial buildings totaling 764,156 square feet in the Dallas-Fort Worth area The affiliate of Arden Group of Philadelphia acquired the portfolio from MoxieBridge, a Dallas...
Dallas Morning News KDC has plans to develop a large office campus in the Las Colinas submarket of Irving, Texas The developer wants to build the 16 million-square-foot property on a 22-acre site at the corner of West Las Colinas Boulevard and...
Sterling Bay has paid $63 million for a 96-acre development site in downtown Durham, NC The Chicago developer, which has $43 billion of assets under management, bought the site, at 606 Fayetteville St and 401 East Lakewood Ave, from 606 Fayetteville...
REBusiness Online HIP has broken ground on Huntley Commercial Center, a two-building industrial property with a combined 718,280 square feet in Huntley, Ill The company is a development group comprised of Craig Realty Group Inc of Newport Beach,...
Multi-Housing News Construction of the structure of Garden Towers, a 149-unit affordable seniors property in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, NY, has been completed The two-building property, at 1323 Boston Road and 1332 Clinton Ave, is expected...
New York YIMBY Developers have competed construction of The West, a 219-unit residential condominium building in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan A venture of CB Developers, SK Development and Ironstate Development constructed the...
Churchill Real Estate has provided $100 million of financing for the construction of the 358-unit Gardens Residence apartment property in North Miami The property, at 1155 NE 126th St, is being developed by Omega Real Estate Management, also of...
Dallas Business Journal Big V Property Group has bought the 559,457-square-foot Glade Parks Town Center in Euless, Texas, about 23 miles northwest of Dallas The Charlotte, NC, company acquired the retail power center, which sits on 5352 acres at...