Multi-Housing News Equus Capital Partners has sold Madison Lansdale Station, a 186-unit apartment property in Lansdale, Pa, for an undisclosed price The Philadelphia investment manager sold the complex, at 325 Madison St, to Sentinel Real Estate...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of American Landmark Properties and Evergreen Residential has agreed to pay $180 million, or $362,903/unit, for Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago American Landmark, of Skokie, Ill, and...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate has purchased the 156-unit Orchards Apartments in the Boston suburb of Marlborough, Mass, for $592 million, or $379,487/unit It bought the property, at 3 Farmhouse Lane, from an affiliate of...
Dallas Business Journal Arden Logistics Parks has bought a portfolio of 19 industrial buildings totaling 764,156 square feet in the Dallas-Fort Worth area The affiliate of Arden Group of Philadelphia acquired the portfolio from MoxieBridge, a Dallas...
AZ Big Media Hines has received approvals from the Tempe City Council to construct 250 Rio, a 216,000-square-foot office property in Tempe, Ariz The Houston developer is building the property between Ash Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway, on the...
A venture of MetLife Investment Management and PGGM has paid $23525 million, or $51820/sf, for Intersect, a four-building office property with 453,975 square feet in Irvine, Calif MetLife, of Hanover, NJ, and PGGM, a Netherlands pension fund...
Charlotte Business Journal Stoneweg US has bought Amaze at NoDa, a 298-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $909 million, or about $305,034/unit The St Petersburg, Fla, company purchased the four-story property from Neyland Apartment...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of MSP Capital Investors has bought a portfolio of industrial properties totaling 196,164 square feet in Davie, Fla, for $50 million, or about $25489/sf The Dallas company acquired the portfolio, dubbed...
South Florida Business Journal Avanti Residential has bought the 360-unit Soleste Grand Central apartment property in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood for $181 million, or about $502,778/unit The Denver real estate company acquired the property...