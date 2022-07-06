Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Work has started on a 350-unit apartment project in Midtown Atlanta’s Arts District A venture that includes Atlantic Residential, FIDES Development, Capital City Real Estate and Mitsui Fudosan America is building the...
Multi-Housing News Equus Capital Partners has sold Madison Lansdale Station, a 186-unit apartment property in Lansdale, Pa, for an undisclosed price The Philadelphia investment manager sold the complex, at 325 Madison St, to Sentinel Real Estate...
REBusiness Online Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on Venture Park 47, a 729,823-square-foot industrial property in Huntley, Ill The Rosemont, Ill, developer is building the property at the intersection of State Route 47 and Jim Dhamer...
Dallas Morning News KDC has plans to develop a large office campus in the Las Colinas submarket of Irving, Texas The developer wants to build the 16 million-square-foot property on a 22-acre site at the corner of West Las Colinas Boulevard and...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is planning to build SouthStone Yards, a 11 million-square-foot office park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the four-building property on a 45-acre site along State Highway...
Sterling Bay has paid $63 million for a 96-acre development site in downtown Durham, NC The Chicago developer, which has $43 billion of assets under management, bought the site, at 606 Fayetteville St and 401 East Lakewood Ave, from 606 Fayetteville...
REBusiness Online HIP has broken ground on Huntley Commercial Center, a two-building industrial property with a combined 718,280 square feet in Huntley, Ill The company is a development group comprised of Craig Realty Group Inc of Newport Beach,...
Multi-Housing News Construction of the structure of Garden Towers, a 149-unit affordable seniors property in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, NY, has been completed The two-building property, at 1323 Boston Road and 1332 Clinton Ave, is expected...
New York YIMBY Developers have competed construction of The West, a 219-unit residential condominium building in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan A venture of CB Developers, SK Development and Ironstate Development constructed the...