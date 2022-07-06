Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Equus Capital Partners has sold Madison Lansdale Station, a 186-unit apartment property in Lansdale, Pa, for an undisclosed price The Philadelphia investment manager sold the complex, at 325 Madison St, to Sentinel Real Estate...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate has purchased the 156-unit Orchards Apartments in the Boston suburb of Marlborough, Mass, for $592 million, or $379,487/unit It bought the property, at 3 Farmhouse Lane, from an affiliate of...
REBusiness Online Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on Venture Park 47, a 729,823-square-foot industrial property in Huntley, Ill The Rosemont, Ill, developer is building the property at the intersection of State Route 47 and Jim Dhamer...
Sacramento Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has paid $428 million, or $12588/sf, for the 340,000-square-foot industrial property at 8301 Belvedere Ave in Sacramento, Calif The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from LDK Ventures,...
Dallas Business Journal Arden Logistics Parks has bought a portfolio of 19 industrial buildings totaling 764,156 square feet in the Dallas-Fort Worth area The affiliate of Arden Group of Philadelphia acquired the portfolio from MoxieBridge, a Dallas...
A venture of MetLife Investment Management and PGGM has paid $23525 million, or $51820/sf, for Intersect, a four-building office property with 453,975 square feet in Irvine, Calif MetLife, of Hanover, NJ, and PGGM, a Netherlands pension fund...
Charlotte Business Journal Stoneweg US has bought Amaze at NoDa, a 298-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $909 million, or about $305,034/unit The St Petersburg, Fla, company purchased the four-story property from Neyland Apartment...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of MSP Capital Investors has bought a portfolio of industrial properties totaling 196,164 square feet in Davie, Fla, for $50 million, or about $25489/sf The Dallas company acquired the portfolio, dubbed...
South Florida Business Journal Avanti Residential has bought the 360-unit Soleste Grand Central apartment property in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood for $181 million, or about $502,778/unit The Denver real estate company acquired the property...