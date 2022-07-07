Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Acram Group has proposed building a 386-unit apartment project near downtown Orlando, Fla The New York company wants to build the 20-story project at 924 North Magnolia St, which it had purchased last year for $67 million...
Dallas Morning News CLX Ventures has plans to develop a 12 million-square-foot business park in Denton, Texas The Dallas developer is starting work later this summer on the three-building industrial project, at the intersection of Interstate 35 and...
Houston Business Journal Dayton Street Partners recently acquired a 474-acre development site in suburban Houston, where it plans to build a truck terminal The property will have more than 164,600 square feet and will be built on a speculative basis...
Berkadia has provided $44 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 300-unit Waco Creekview Apartments in Waco, Texas The 40-year loan qualifies for...
REBusiness Online GMH Communities has finished construction of ANOVA uCity Square, a 462-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s University City section The six-story building, at 3700 Lancaster Ave, includes 10,000 square feet of retail...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Work has started on a 350-unit apartment project in Midtown Atlanta’s Arts District A venture that includes Atlantic Residential, FIDES Development, Capital City Real Estate and Mitsui Fudosan America is building the...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Pebb Enterprises and Contrarian Capital Management has bought the Meridian Office Center, a 131,680-square-foot office property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $2985 million, or about $22669/sf Ivy Realty sold the...
Orlando Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has sold the 372-unit Elan Ruby Lake apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $1535 million, or about $412,634/unit The Charleston, SC, company sold the complex, at 9950 Elan Circle, to an...
REBusiness Online Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on Venture Park 47, a 729,823-square-foot industrial property in Huntley, Ill The Rosemont, Ill, developer is building the property at the intersection of State Route 47 and Jim Dhamer...