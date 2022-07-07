Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News CLX Ventures has plans to develop a 12 million-square-foot business park in Denton, Texas The Dallas developer is starting work later this summer on the three-building industrial project, at the intersection of Interstate 35 and...
Houston Business Journal Dayton Street Partners recently acquired a 474-acre development site in suburban Houston, where it plans to build a truck terminal The property will have more than 164,600 square feet and will be built on a speculative basis...
Domain Communities has lined up $59 million of bridge financing against Iron Rock Ranch, a 300-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas JPMorgan Asset Management provided the four-year loan, which was arranged by Berkadia Proceeds from the financing...
REBusiness Online GMH Communities has finished construction of ANOVA uCity Square, a 462-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s University City section The six-story building, at 3700 Lancaster Ave, includes 10,000 square feet of retail...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Work has started on a 350-unit apartment project in Midtown Atlanta’s Arts District A venture that includes Atlantic Residential, FIDES Development, Capital City Real Estate and Mitsui Fudosan America is building the...
REBusiness Online Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on Venture Park 47, a 729,823-square-foot industrial property in Huntley, Ill The Rosemont, Ill, developer is building the property at the intersection of State Route 47 and Jim Dhamer...
Dallas Morning News KDC has plans to develop a large office campus in the Las Colinas submarket of Irving, Texas The developer wants to build the 16 million-square-foot property on a 22-acre site at the corner of West Las Colinas Boulevard and...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is planning to build SouthStone Yards, a 11 million-square-foot office park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the four-building property on a 45-acre site along State Highway...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $2014 million of financing to facilitate the $45 million, or $432,692/unit, purchase of Craft @ Gilbert & Baseline, a 104-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz A group of...