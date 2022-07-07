Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia has provided $44 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 300-unit Waco Creekview Apartments in Waco, Texas The 40-year loan qualifies for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $2014 million of financing to facilitate the $45 million, or $432,692/unit, purchase of Craft @ Gilbert & Baseline, a 104-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz A group of...
Multi-Housing News Construction of the structure of Garden Towers, a 149-unit affordable seniors property in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, NY, has been completed The two-building property, at 1323 Boston Road and 1332 Clinton Ave, is expected...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $45 million of financing to facilitate Pacific Urban Residential’s $896 million, or $520,930/sf, purchase of Alley24, a 172-unit apartment property...
Churchill Real Estate has provided $100 million of financing for the construction of the 358-unit Gardens Residence apartment property in North Miami The property, at 1155 NE 126th St, is being developed by Omega Real Estate Management, also of...
Northmarq has arranged $40 million of financing against Bowline at Mississippi Crossings, a 212-unit apartment property in Champlin, Minn The seven-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, was provided by an unidentified...
Fortress Investment Group has provided $269 million of financing for the construction of Nautilus 220, a proposed residential condominium project in Lake Park, Fla The loan was arranged by Concord Summit Capital of Denver, while law firm Arnstein...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT provided the $170 million of financing for the construction of the 364-unit LOFTY Brickell, a luxury residential condominium building that Newgard Development Group is building along the Rio Miami waterfront in...
The Real Deal Two Kings Real Estate has bought the 226-room Holiday Inn Hotel in the Chelsea section of Manhattan for $803 million, or $335,309/room Watermark Lodging Trust sold the property, at 125 West 36th St, which has been struggling...