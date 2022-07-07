Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online GMH Communities has finished construction of ANOVA uCity Square, a 462-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s University City section The six-story building, at 3700 Lancaster Ave, includes 10,000 square feet of retail...
Multi-Housing News Equus Capital Partners has sold Madison Lansdale Station, a 186-unit apartment property in Lansdale, Pa, for an undisclosed price The Philadelphia investment manager sold the complex, at 325 Madison St, to Sentinel Real Estate...
AZ Big Media Hines has received approvals from the Tempe City Council to construct 250 Rio, a 216,000-square-foot office property in Tempe, Ariz The Houston developer is building the property between Ash Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway, on the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of office space that was leased in Manhattan increased in the second quarter by 608 percent when compared with a year ago, to 732 million square feet, according to Colliers That brought leasing...
REJournalscom Axiom Engineered Systems has agreed to fully lease the 123,000-square-foot industrial and office property at 14898 Koehn Road in Capac, Mich, about 55 miles north of Detroit The automotive company was represented by Avison Young Lee...
Commercial Observer A venture of Electra America and AKA has purchased the 152-room One Washington Circle Hotel in Washington, DC, for $49 million, or $322,368/room The property, at 1 Washington Circle, was purchased from George Washington...
Houston Business Journal Cheniere Energy Inc has agreed to lease 151,490 square feet of office space at Texas Tower, a 47-story office building that opened recently in downtown Houston The liquified natural gas company will occupy floors 12 through...
ROI-NJcom Inspired Healthcare Capital has purchased the 195-unit Homestead at Hamilton seniors-housing property in Hamilton Township, NJ, for $975 million, or $500,000/unit The Scottsdale, Ariz, investment manager bought the property, which sits on...
Multi-Housing News A venture of MRP Realty and Barings has lined up $694 million of financing for the third phase of the Washington Gateway mixed-use complex in Washington, DC Santander Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by Eastdil Secured...